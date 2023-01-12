Dr. Darren Tishler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tishler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Tishler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darren Tishler, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Manchester, CT. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama
Dr. Tishler works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd Fl 2, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group256 N Main St, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 246-2071Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Hazard Ave Ste 206, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 749-1985
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tishler was friendly and professional. After reviewing my history and listening to my concerns, he provided a clear plan moving forward. He was reassuring and clear in his explanations. Each staff member was very courteous.
About Dr. Darren Tishler, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1033104765
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
- Mount Sinai Hospital
