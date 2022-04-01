Dr. Darren Traub, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Traub, DO
Dr. Darren Traub, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Bethlehem - 8th Avenue1469 8th Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (484) 526-7800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Allentown1648 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 628-8038
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Dr Darren Traub It’s a belated National Doctor’s Day 2022 to you, which brings me a reminder of the quality of life you provide your patients. It’s been 8 years since your ablation procedure that gives me the opportunity to enjoy another fishing adventure with my little critter (dog). The best regards to you and your Family
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- St Lukes Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
