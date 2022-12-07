Overview of Dr. Darren Vigee, DPM

Dr. Darren Vigee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vigee works at PARADIGM HEALTH SYSTEM, Slidell, LA in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.