See All Podiatrists in Slidell, LA
Dr. Darren Vigee, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Darren Vigee, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Slidell, LA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Darren Vigee, DPM

Dr. Darren Vigee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Vigee works at PARADIGM HEALTH SYSTEM, Slidell, LA in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Morgan, DPM
Dr. James Morgan, DPM
4.3 (10)
View Profile
Dr. William Rogers, DPM
Dr. William Rogers, DPM
4.4 (7)
View Profile
Dr. George Johnson, DPM
Dr. George Johnson, DPM
5.0 (4)
View Profile

Dr. Vigee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paradigm Foot Care
    985 Robert Blvd Ste 103, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 649-9795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vigee?

    Dec 07, 2022
    I was very nervous. The staff and the doctor was very professional and caring. Dr. Vegee listened and was able to explain the pain I was experiencing.
    — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Darren Vigee, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Darren Vigee, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vigee to family and friends

    Dr. Vigee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vigee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Darren Vigee, DPM.

    About Dr. Darren Vigee, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639195639
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lakeland Medical Center New Orleans
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern University Of New Orleans
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darren Vigee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vigee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vigee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vigee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vigee works at PARADIGM HEALTH SYSTEM, Slidell, LA in Slidell, LA. View the full address on Dr. Vigee’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vigee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vigee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vigee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vigee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Darren Vigee, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.