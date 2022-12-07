Dr. Darren Vigee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vigee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Vigee, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Darren Vigee, DPM
Dr. Darren Vigee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vigee works at
Dr. Vigee's Office Locations
Paradigm Foot Care985 Robert Blvd Ste 103, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 649-9795
Hospital Affiliations
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vigee?
I was very nervous. The staff and the doctor was very professional and caring. Dr. Vegee listened and was able to explain the pain I was experiencing.
About Dr. Darren Vigee, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lakeland Medical Center New Orleans
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Southern University Of New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vigee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vigee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vigee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vigee speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vigee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vigee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vigee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vigee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.