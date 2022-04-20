Overview of Dr. Darren Winkler, DPM

Dr. Darren Winkler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.



Dr. Winkler works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT with other offices in Winsted, CT and Thomaston, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.