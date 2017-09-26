Dr. D. Matthew McDanald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDanald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. D. Matthew McDanald, MD
Overview of Dr. D. Matthew McDanald, MD
Dr. D. Matthew McDanald, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange.
Dr. McDanald works at
Dr. McDanald's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Lagrange1023 New Moody Lane Suite 103, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Lagrange2400 Eastpoint Parkway Suite 510, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I for one am very great full for Dr.McDanald. I couldn't ask for a better OBGYN. Even through all the medical problems I have had he has made sure that all of the one's he could fix he has. So if you are in need of a wonderful an great OBGYN I highly recommend him.
About Dr. D. Matthew McDanald, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1053366914
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDanald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDanald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McDanald using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McDanald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McDanald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDanald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDanald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDanald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.