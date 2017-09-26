Overview of Dr. D. Matthew McDanald, MD

Dr. D. Matthew McDanald, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange.



Dr. McDanald works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Lagrange in La Grange, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.