Overview of Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO

Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Neibaur works at Westfield Nevada Eye and Ear in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Posterior Scleritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.