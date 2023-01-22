Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neibaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO
Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Neibaur's Office Locations
1
Southwest Office9100 W Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 896-6043
2
American Surgery Centers of Las Vegas2575 Lindell Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 362-3937
3
Nevada Eye & Ear2598 Windmill Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 896-6943
4
Henderson1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 896-6043
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
An efficient, caring and humble guy. Relaxed, confidant and knowledgeable. I now have 20/20 eyesight after 58 years and would give him not 5 stars, but all the stars in the universe for the power of his healing hands. I had written a more in-depth review on another major MD site, but apparently that site ate it after it published. Anyway, his surgical staff and side techs are friendly and professional, making you feel comfortable both before and after surgery. This painless procedure takes only a few minutes and you will see perfectly the next morning. I would recommend anyone looking to get their sight corrected to see this amazing medical talent.
About Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134375918
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neibaur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neibaur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neibaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neibaur has seen patients for Posterior Scleritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neibaur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neibaur speaks Spanish.
151 patients have reviewed Dr. Neibaur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neibaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neibaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neibaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.