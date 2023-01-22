See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO

Ophthalmology
4.7 (151)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO

Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Neibaur works at Westfield Nevada Eye and Ear in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Posterior Scleritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tapan Shah, MD
Dr. Tapan Shah, MD
4.8 (54)
View Profile
Dr. Eissa Hanna, MD
Dr. Eissa Hanna, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Tigran Kostanyan, MD
Dr. Tigran Kostanyan, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Neibaur's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Office
    9100 W Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 896-6043
  2. 2
    American Surgery Centers of Las Vegas
    2575 Lindell Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 362-3937
  3. 3
    Nevada Eye & Ear
    2598 Windmill Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 896-6943
  4. 4
    Henderson
    1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 896-6043

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Posterior Scleritis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Tear Duct Disorders
Posterior Scleritis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 151 ratings
    Patient Ratings (151)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Neibaur?

    Jan 22, 2023
    An efficient, caring and humble guy. Relaxed, confidant and knowledgeable. I now have 20/20 eyesight after 58 years and would give him not 5 stars, but all the stars in the universe for the power of his healing hands. I had written a more in-depth review on another major MD site, but apparently that site ate it after it published. Anyway, his surgical staff and side techs are friendly and professional, making you feel comfortable both before and after surgery. This painless procedure takes only a few minutes and you will see perfectly the next morning. I would recommend anyone looking to get their sight corrected to see this amazing medical talent.
    HT — Jan 22, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Neibaur to family and friends

    Dr. Neibaur's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Neibaur

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO.

    About Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134375918
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neibaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neibaur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neibaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neibaur has seen patients for Posterior Scleritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neibaur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    151 patients have reviewed Dr. Neibaur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neibaur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neibaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neibaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Darrick Neibaur, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.