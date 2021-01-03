Overview of Dr. Darrick Saunders, DO

Dr. Darrick Saunders, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Saunders works at Orthopedic Assoc Of Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.