Overview

Dr. Darrin Breaux, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans



Dr. Breaux works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Lutcher, LA and Gonzales, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypotension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.