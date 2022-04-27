Overview of Dr. Darrin Dallegge, DPM

Dr. Darrin Dallegge, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.



Dr. Dallegge works at OAKWOOD WAYNE HOSPITAL in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.