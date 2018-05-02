Overview

Dr. Darrin Davis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Olathe Health Family Medicine in Olathe, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.