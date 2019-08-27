Overview

Dr. Darrin Hansen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Hansen works at Utah Lap Band in Draper, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.