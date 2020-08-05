Dr. Darrin Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrin Levin, MD
Overview of Dr. Darrin Levin, MD
Dr. Darrin Levin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.
Dr. Levin's Office Locations
Retina Consultants Of Michigan29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 606, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 356-8610
Hospital Affiliations
- Straith Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is excellent. Dr, Levin is the best. Very through with explanations regarding treatments.
About Dr. Darrin Levin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
