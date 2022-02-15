Dr. Darrin Luu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrin Luu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darrin Luu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Locations
Rafael De Los Santos MD1125 E 17th St Ste N152, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Directions (714) 285-1100
Heritage Sierra Medical Group25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 106 Fl 1, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 362-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I discovered Dr. Luu off internet.(top ratings) Just moved here from N.J. I feel extremely fortunate to have found him. I found him to be extremely knowledgeable,explains situation well,options available,never rushes me. Very thorough. Besides being extremely talented,he is very compassionate,and caring doctor. His staff I found to be very competent and professional. I thank you all.
About Dr. Darrin Luu, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1407970684
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luu speaks Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Luu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luu.
