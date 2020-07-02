Dr. Darron Bacal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bacal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darron Bacal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Darron Bacal, MD
Dr. Darron Bacal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Bacal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bacal's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC202 Cherry St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 878-1236Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 104, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 944-0464
-
3
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC325 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 795-0766
-
4
Branford Rehabilitation Center1236 Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 488-5688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bacal?
Dr. Bacal was great! He was friendly, efficient, and extremely knowledgable. Dr. Bacal explained everything to me so I knew what to expect, and preformed a surgery with perfect results.
About Dr. Darron Bacal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1528161403
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bacal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bacal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bacal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bacal works at
Dr. Bacal has seen patients for Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bacal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.