Overview of Dr. Darron Lewis, MD

Dr. Darron Lewis, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at HCA Florida St. Lucie Medical Specialists in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.