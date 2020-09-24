Overview of Dr. Darryl Aliggayu, MD

Dr. Darryl Aliggayu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Aliggayu works at Internal Medicine Associates in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.