Dr. Darryl Auston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darryl Auston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darryl Auston, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|University of Maryland School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and North Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Auston works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office800 Fairway Dr Ste 300, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (800) 928-0229
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- North Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Auston?
He removed the metal hardware in my leg that was causing me a lot of pain. He has a great sense of humor and very polite. He actually listens to his patients. I will recommend him to everyone who ask for a Dr in his field.
About Dr. Darryl Auston, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1962637983
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|University of Maryland School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auston has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Auston accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Auston works at
Dr. Auston has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Auston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.