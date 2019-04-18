Dr. Darryl De Vivo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Vivo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darryl De Vivo, MD
Overview of Dr. Darryl De Vivo, MD
Dr. Darryl De Vivo, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Massachusetts General Hospital|Natl Inst Hlth
Dr. De Vivo works at
Dr. De Vivo's Office Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Devivo was good for 30 years he was good and sharp with prescriptions for medications in the past years.
About Dr. Darryl De Vivo, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital|Natl Inst Hlth
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Vivo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Vivo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Vivo works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. De Vivo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Vivo.
