Dr. Elmouchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Elmouchi works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Med Group2900 Bradford St NE # 400, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 885-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elmouchi?
I had head of EP at U of M treat me unsuccessfully . Had a second ablation done by Dr Elmouchi. I can’t say enough about my experience with Dr Elmouchi and his team. I wouldn’t consider anyone else. I’ve been atrial fib free for going on 10 years.
About Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1548240732
Education & Certifications
- University Michigan Health System
- Ucsf Med Ctr San Francisco
- University of Michigan Medical School
- UCLA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elmouchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elmouchi works at
Dr. Elmouchi has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elmouchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Elmouchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elmouchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elmouchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elmouchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.