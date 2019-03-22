Overview of Dr. Darryl Elzinga, MD

Dr. Darryl Elzinga, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Elzinga works at West Michigan Ear Center Plc. in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Byron Center, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.