Dr. Darryl Kan, MD
Overview of Dr. Darryl Kan, MD
Dr. Darryl Kan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Kan's Office Locations
Mis Hawaii1401 S Beretania St Ste 750, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 536-2261
- 2 4850 Kapolei Pkwy Bldg F, Kapolei, HI 96707 Directions (808) 356-5699
- 3 95-1830 Meheula Pkwy Ste C10/11, Mililani, HI 96789 Directions (808) 356-5699
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have required 3 surgeries in my life, all of them performed by Dr Kan. I greatly appreciate his honesty and his attempts to make the most of rehab wherever possible, before offering surgery. For this alone, he has earned my trust completely. I had painful meniscal tears of the knee in 2000 and again in 2022, both of which were nicely repaired by Dr Kan, allowing me to return to endurance running and trialthlon events. More recently, I needed Dr Kan to repair a large labral tear of the shoulder, associated with a full thickness retracted tear of the supraspinatus. I am currently in rehab for that injury and repair. Very grateful to Dr Kan for each of these 3 surgeries, as well as his non-surgical management of other sports injuries that I have had, throughout the years.
About Dr. Darryl Kan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1063524007
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
