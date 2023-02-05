See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Darryl Kan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Darryl Kan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (92)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Darryl Kan, MD

Dr. Darryl Kan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Kan works at Mis Hawaii in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Kapolei, HI and Mililani, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mis Hawaii
    1401 S Beretania St Ste 750, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 536-2261
  2. 2
    4850 Kapolei Pkwy Bldg F, Kapolei, HI 96707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 356-5699
  3. 3
    95-1830 Meheula Pkwy Ste C10/11, Mililani, HI 96789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 356-5699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Arthroscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kan?

    Feb 05, 2023
    I have required 3 surgeries in my life, all of them performed by Dr Kan. I greatly appreciate his honesty and his attempts to make the most of rehab wherever possible, before offering surgery. For this alone, he has earned my trust completely. I had painful meniscal tears of the knee in 2000 and again in 2022, both of which were nicely repaired by Dr Kan, allowing me to return to endurance running and trialthlon events. More recently, I needed Dr Kan to repair a large labral tear of the shoulder, associated with a full thickness retracted tear of the supraspinatus. I am currently in rehab for that injury and repair. Very grateful to Dr Kan for each of these 3 surgeries, as well as his non-surgical management of other sports injuries that I have had, throughout the years.
    V. Ted Leon, MD — Feb 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Darryl Kan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Darryl Kan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kan to family and friends

    Dr. Kan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Darryl Kan, MD.

    About Dr. Darryl Kan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063524007
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darryl Kan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kan has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Kan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Darryl Kan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.