Dr. Darryl Lau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Jerome L Shupack MD530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-2427Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
In November 2021, I severely fractured my spine in an accident. Dr. Lau performed spinal fusion surgery on my back the day before Thanksgiving. He is highly skilled, humble and compassionate. I am forever grateful to him for preventing me from being confined to a wheelchair for the rest of my life.
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
