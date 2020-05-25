Overview of Dr. Darryl Mueller, MD

Dr. Darryl Mueller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Mueller works at Berks ENT Surgical Associates in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.