Overview

Dr. Darryl Prime, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Prime works at Southern Cardiovascular Associates PC in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.