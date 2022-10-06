See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Darryl Robinson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Darryl Robinson, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (85)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Darryl Robinson, MD

Dr. Darryl Robinson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia In Richmond and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.

Dr. Robinson works at Dr. Darryl Robinson in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Keley Booth, MD
Dr. Keley Booth, MD
4.5 (77)
View Profile
Cassie Davis, APRN
Cassie Davis, APRN
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Christian Kaufman, MD
Dr. Christian Kaufman, MD
5.0 (151)
View Profile

Dr. Robinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Osso Spine and Pain Management Center
    3110 SW 89th St Ste 102, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 703-4950
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norman Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?

    Oct 06, 2022
    Always kind, patient, and professional. Helped me so much with my knee pain.
    Marilyn — Oct 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Darryl Robinson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Darryl Robinson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Robinson to family and friends

    Dr. Robinson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Robinson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Darryl Robinson, MD.

    About Dr. Darryl Robinson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083686422
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St. Anthony Hospital, Oklahoma and Baylor University Medical Center, Texas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Carolinaâ€™s Medical Center, North Carolina
    Residency
    Internship
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington, D.C.
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Virginia In Richmond
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darryl Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinson works at Dr. Darryl Robinson in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Robinson’s profile.

    Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Darryl Robinson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.