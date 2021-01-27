Dr. Darryl Rodrigues, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodrigues is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darryl Rodrigues, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.
Womens Medical Group Of Upland600 N Mountain Ave Ste A104, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 931-1033
Almost a year ago, he saved my life after suffering from severe postpartum bleeding! I owe him everything, he's an awesome Doctor, and I highly recommend him!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Dr. Rodrigues has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodrigues on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodrigues speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
