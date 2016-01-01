Overview

Dr. Darryl Tan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Tan works at Lakewood Pediatric Associates in Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.