Dr. Darryl Willett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Darryl Willett, MD
Dr. Darryl Willett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Willett works at
Dr. Willett's Office Locations
Northwest974 Bethel Rd Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 273-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am more than happy to be a patient of Dr Willett. He’s very caring and compassionate. I was told by many nurses and a physician he was the best and they weren’t kidding!
About Dr. Darryl Willett, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1841290582
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Mt Carmel Mc
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willett works at
Dr. Willett has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Willett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willett.
