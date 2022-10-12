Dr. Darshak Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshak Shah, MD
Dr. Darshak Shah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
Flushing Hospital Medical Center4500 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5534
Nyss17660 Union Tpke Ste 100, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions (718) 408-6977Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 20935 35th Ave, Flushing, NY 11361 Directions (917) 371-1380
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Overall excellent experience so satisfied couldn’t ask for better
- General Surgery
- English, Cantonese, Gujarati, Hindi, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1811139249
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- New York Presbyterian Hosp
- Medical College Baroda
- General Surgery
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.