Overview of Dr. Darshan Aggarwal, MD

Dr. Darshan Aggarwal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.



Dr. Aggarwal works at Darshan Aggarwal MD in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.