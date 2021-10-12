Dr. Darshan Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshan Aggarwal, MD
Overview of Dr. Darshan Aggarwal, MD
Dr. Darshan Aggarwal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Dr. Aggarwal's Office Locations
Darshan Aggarwal MD1500 Se Village Green Dr, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 465-2029
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aggarwal?
Dr. Aggarwal is a wonderful caring doctor.I have been with him for 4 years now and the experience has been just great..He really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Darshan Aggarwal, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1811094980
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aggarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aggarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aggarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.