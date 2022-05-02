Overview of Dr. Darshan Anandu, MD

Dr. Darshan Anandu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - San Antonio|University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and East Houston Hospital & Clinics.



Dr. Anandu works at GI Specialists of Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.