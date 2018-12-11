Overview of Dr. Darshan Arora, MD

Dr. Darshan Arora, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Gauhati University and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Arora works at New York Nephrology in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.