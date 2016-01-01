Overview

Dr. Darshan Dhingani, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.



Dr. Dhingani works at Dr. Jamal Haleem in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA and Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Management along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.