Dr. Darshan Godkar, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (63)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Darshan Godkar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Mumbai / Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Saint Luke's Warren Hospital.

Dr. Godkar works at Advanced Cardiology, LLC (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in Newton, NJ and Hackettstown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Cardiology
    65 Ridgedale Ave, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 401-1100
    Friday
    3:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Newton Office
    59 High St # 61, Newton, NJ 07860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 300-1302
  3. 3
    Hackettstown Office
    117 Seber Rd # 1B, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 979-1302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackettstown Medical Center
  • Hunterdon Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Newton Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's Warren Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 05, 2022
    Dr. Godkar is an exceptional person. He is knowledgeable, professional and caring. He takes the time necessary to explain medical issues with his patient and always has his patient’s best interest at heart. He is one in a million !
    — Dec 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Darshan Godkar, MD
    About Dr. Darshan Godkar, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Urdu
    • 1952515264
    Education & Certifications

    • Maimondes Medical Center
    • Coney Island Hospital (New York)
    • Coney Island Hospital
    • University of Mumbai / Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College
    • University of Mumbai
    • Cardiovascular Disease
