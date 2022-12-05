Dr. Darshan Godkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshan Godkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Darshan Godkar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Mumbai / Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Saint Luke's Warren Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Cardiology65 Ridgedale Ave, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 401-1100Friday3:00pm - 5:00pm
Newton Office59 High St # 61, Newton, NJ 07860 Directions (973) 300-1302
Hackettstown Office117 Seber Rd # 1B, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (908) 979-1302
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Godkar is an exceptional person. He is knowledgeable, professional and caring. He takes the time necessary to explain medical issues with his patient and always has his patient’s best interest at heart. He is one in a million !
About Dr. Darshan Godkar, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Maimondes Medical Center
- Coney Island Hospital (New York)
- Coney Island Hospital
- University of Mumbai / Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College
- University of Mumbai
- Cardiovascular Disease
