Dr. Darshan Godkar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Mumbai / Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Saint Luke's Warren Hospital.



Dr. Godkar works at Advanced Cardiology, LLC (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in Newton, NJ and Hackettstown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.