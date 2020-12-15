Overview of Dr. Darshan Kapadia, MD

Dr. Darshan Kapadia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Kapadia works at Internal Medicine Associates-W in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.