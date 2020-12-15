See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Plano, TX
Dr. Darshan Kapadia, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Darshan Kapadia, MD

Dr. Darshan Kapadia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Kapadia works at Internal Medicine Associates-W in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kapadia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neha Dhudshia M.d. P.A.
    3060 Communications Pkwy Ste 101, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 673-0924

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Dec 15, 2020
    Dr. Kapadia is knowledgeable and thorough with his patients. As a new patient this year, I have not felt rushed at any of my visits, and I always leave the office knowing what to expect next. The office is small and the staff all make you feel valued and appreciated. Healthcare can be such a fast-paced setting, and I love that Dr. Kapadia took his time getting to know me and creating an individualized plan of care for my needs.
    Kristen L. — Dec 15, 2020
    About Dr. Darshan Kapadia, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841339025
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darshan Kapadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kapadia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kapadia works at Internal Medicine Associates-W in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kapadia’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapadia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

