Dr. Darshan Kapadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshan Kapadia, MD
Overview of Dr. Darshan Kapadia, MD
Dr. Darshan Kapadia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Kapadia works at
Dr. Kapadia's Office Locations
-
1
Neha Dhudshia M.d. P.A.3060 Communications Pkwy Ste 101, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 673-0924
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapadia?
Dr. Kapadia is knowledgeable and thorough with his patients. As a new patient this year, I have not felt rushed at any of my visits, and I always leave the office knowing what to expect next. The office is small and the staff all make you feel valued and appreciated. Healthcare can be such a fast-paced setting, and I love that Dr. Kapadia took his time getting to know me and creating an individualized plan of care for my needs.
About Dr. Darshan Kapadia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841339025
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapadia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapadia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapadia works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapadia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.