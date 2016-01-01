Dr. Darshan Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshan Shah, MD
Dr. Darshan Shah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Darshan R Shah MD Inc Dba Bakersfield Wellness Surgery Center4850 Commerce Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 327-3800
beautologie malibu24955 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265 Directions (310) 589-6380
Beautologie Fresno1903 E Fir Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 476-4460
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750446159
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Kmc/Ucsd
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
