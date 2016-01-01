Overview of Dr. Darshan Shah, MD

Dr. Darshan Shah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Shah works at Darshan R Shah MD Inc Dba Bakersfield Wellness Surgery Center in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Malibu, CA and Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

