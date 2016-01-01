Dr. Darshan Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshan Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Darshan Singh, MD
Dr. Darshan Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital North.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Wellness Card LLC1320 Woodman Dr Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45432 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Darshan Singh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1851370696
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Singh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
