Overview

Dr. Darshana Kadakia, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Kadakia works at San Clemente Medi-Center in San Clemente, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Folic Acid Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.