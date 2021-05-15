Dr. Darshana Kadakia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshana Kadakia, MD
Overview
Dr. Darshana Kadakia, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Kadakia works at
Locations
Darshana R. Kadakia MD Inc910 S El Camino Real Ste A, San Clemente, CA 92672 Directions (949) 492-4994
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadakia?
Doctor Darshana Kadakia is a superb doctor devoted to the patients she sees. She has been my doctor for 16 years and I trust her with my life which is quite a significant statement. As you walk into the lobby , you are able to view her educational accolades and background. You are able to view her areas of specialty and certifications. It is very impressive. She takes a personal interest in each one of her patients as she assesses and inquires as to the needs of her patients. She provides a thorough medical checkup and documents the results while making statements of recommendations for prevention and treatment. She has excellent follow through. Doctor Kadakia also mentors her staff members providing a further education for them. I am grateful to know she is an honored staff member of my medical specialists.
About Dr. Darshana Kadakia, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Hindi, Indian, Spanish and Urdu
- 1114949104
Education & Certifications
- Lac Usc Med Center
- Grant Hosp of Chicago
- Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Critical Care Medicine, Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadakia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadakia works at
Dr. Kadakia has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Folic Acid Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadakia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kadakia speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Hindi, Indian, Spanish and Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadakia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadakia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadakia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadakia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.