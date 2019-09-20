Overview of Dr. Darshana Purohit, MD

Dr. Darshana Purohit, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Camp Springs, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD HEBREA ARGENTINA BAR ILAN / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS BIOLOGICAS and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Purohit works at Capital Diabetes and Endocrine Associates in Camp Springs, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.