Dr. Darshana Shanbhag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanbhag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshana Shanbhag, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darshana Shanbhag, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Shanbhag works at
Locations
1
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates Inc. Ps.1407 116th Ave NE Ste 200, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-5046Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good bedside manner, thorough, asks questions, is encouraging to nervous patients. The Overlake Internist clinic on 1407 116th Ave is convenient, with free and plentiful parking. Blood draw clinic is in the same building. Easy to make appts, billing, test results, etc, through MyChart.
About Dr. Darshana Shanbhag, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841204195
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Columbia School Med
- Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanbhag has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanbhag accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanbhag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanbhag works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanbhag. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanbhag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanbhag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanbhag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.