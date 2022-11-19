Overview of Dr. Darshankumar Dave, MD

Dr. Darshankumar Dave, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dave works at Neurology/Headache Clinic PLLC in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.