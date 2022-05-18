Dr. Darshil Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshil Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Darshil Shah, MD
Dr. Darshil Shah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers5810 W Beverly Ln, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 312-3000
Kidscope LLC13055 W McDowell Rd Ste G112, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 312-3020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dear Dr. Shah, I want you to know that I am truly grateful to you and your staff for the wonderful care you are providing me. Your staff arranged for the CatScan the very next day. I expected to wait several days. In today’s times the kind of care you are providing me is not necessarily the norm! I just felt I needed to thank you and your staff! Sincerely, Harley Murray
About Dr. Darshil Shah, MD
- Hematology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1710192489
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Hematology, Hematology & Oncology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.