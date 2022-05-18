Overview of Dr. Darshil Shah, MD

Dr. Darshil Shah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.