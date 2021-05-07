Dr. Darshini Kumarasena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumarasena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshini Kumarasena, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Darshini Kumarasena, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colombo Faculty Of Med Sri Lanka and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Kumarasena's Office Locations
Newton Wellesley Children S Doctor1 Hollis St Ste 243, Wellesley, MA 02482 Directions (781) 235-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr Kumarasena for over ten years. She is a wonderful person as well as a state of the art Pediatrician. She cares about her patients and families and is always there to help ease your mind. When you speak with her she is so kind and caring about the entire family. She is one of a kind and I would highly recommend her !!
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1245284793
Education & Certifications
- St Agnes Hospital Md
- Colombo Grp Of Teaching Hospital
- University Of Colombo Faculty Of Med Sri Lanka
Dr. Kumarasena has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumarasena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumarasena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumarasena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumarasena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumarasena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumarasena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.