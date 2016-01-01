Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dartzuen Wu, MD
Overview of Dr. Dartzuen Wu, MD
Dr. Dartzuen Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from SOUTH CHINA MEDICAL COLLEGE / CANTON and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and Pali Momi Medical Center.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
-
1
Dartzuen D. Wu, MD405 N Kuakini St Ste 1102, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 599-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wu?
About Dr. Dartzuen Wu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1669545547
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH CHINA MEDICAL COLLEGE / CANTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.