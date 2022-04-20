Overview of Dr. Darush Rahmani, DO

Dr. Darush Rahmani, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Rahmani works at Austin Regional Clinic in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Rockdale, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.