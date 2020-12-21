Dr. Darville Knowles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knowles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darville Knowles, MD
Overview of Dr. Darville Knowles, MD
Dr. Darville Knowles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Knowles' Office Locations
Anderson Audiology3120 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 233-4327
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Knowles & staff are very caring and friendly. He is extremely knowledgeable regarding treating health issues and medical referrals/testing when needed. He has excellent bedside manners & always demonstrates compassion for his patients in the 15+ years that he has been my physician!
About Dr. Darville Knowles, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1346382850
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Episcopal-Presbyterian Hospital
- Stanford University
