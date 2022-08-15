Dr. Darwich Bejany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bejany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darwich Bejany, MD
Overview of Dr. Darwich Bejany, MD
Dr. Darwich Bejany, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universite De Toulouse III and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Bejany's Office Locations
Dr. Darwich Bejany, MD3659 S Miami Ave Ste 2001, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 697-6194
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I visit Urologists for years. At Dr. Bijani Expect to wait a long time. That's the only minus I found Staff friendly and helpful. When you call at office hours they always answer and help. Needed a refill to my medications they took care right away unlike other offices I visited. Make sure to bring all paper works. Dr. Is very nice and friendly took the time to talk to me and understand my problem. When addressing my problem the doctor was extremally knowledgeable.. He gave me a few options to diagnose my issues and that's what I came for.
About Dr. Darwich Bejany, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1164494852
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Universite De Toulouse III
- Urology
Dr. Bejany has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bejany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bejany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bejany has seen patients for Prostatitis, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Chronic Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bejany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bejany speaks Arabic and French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bejany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bejany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bejany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bejany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.