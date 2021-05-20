Dr. Darwin Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darwin Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darwin Brown, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Locations
Diabetes Endocrinology Associates PC2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 520, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 299-2223
Conyers1501 Milstead Rd NE Ste 100, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 787-7311
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown is very easy to talk with and helps me understand my medical issues. He takes his time with me and thoroughly exams me regarding both my Diabetes and Thyroid. I had Thyroid cancer and he now monitors me to make sure it doesn't re-occur. I highly recommend him for Diabetes and/or Thyroid medical needs. Best Doctor!!!
About Dr. Darwin Brown, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
