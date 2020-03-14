Dr. Darwin Jeyaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeyaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darwin Jeyaraj, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Darwin Jeyaraj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tirunelveli Medical College and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Neosho Hospital, Integris Grove Hospital and Integris Miami Hospital.
Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute - 2nd Location3333 McIntosh Cir Ste 4, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-5000
- Freeman Hospital West
- Freeman Neosho Hospital
- Integris Grove Hospital
- Integris Miami Hospital
I didn't have a heart attack, but was having some mild symptoms (palpitations, pressure and light pain). With his perception and expertise I found out I had 90% blockage and 50% blockage in 2 different arteries in my heart. He ordered an echo stress test initially. From there I had a heart cath and immediately he put the stent in. I was shocked. I had no idea I had heart disease. I developed high cholestoral and overweight. He explains everything thoroughly and is an excellent doctor.
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1720180433
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Metrohealth Medical Center
- Tirunelveli Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
