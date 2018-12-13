Dr. Daryadokht Maanavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maanavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryadokht Maanavi, MD
Overview of Dr. Daryadokht Maanavi, MD
Dr. Daryadokht Maanavi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.
Dr. Maanavi's Office Locations
Glenna R. Andersen MD Darya B. Maanavi MD Ltd.8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 560-1611
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 560-1611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Something I really love about this practice is they keep a tight schedule. They always take me in at my scheduled appointment time. Once in the room they are prompt. I am in and out within 30 mins.
About Dr. Daryadokht Maanavi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1942288246
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maanavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maanavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maanavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maanavi has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maanavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maanavi speaks Persian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Maanavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maanavi.
